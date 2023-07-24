Braves News: Atlanta Wins Series over Brewers, A.J. Minter to begin Rehab Assignment, More

The Braves are officially back to winning series.

After dropping their first two series in the second half of the season, the Braves were able to come from behind on both Friday and Sunday to beat the Brewers two out of the three times over the weekend. On Sunday, Ozzie Albies played the hero with a big three-run home run in the come from behind victory. It was a nice bounce-back performance from Ozzie after going down on strikes with the bases loaded and down a run to close out Saturday’s loss to Milwaukee.

But along with Atlanta’s efforts on the field, plenty of focus was also centered on the Braves pitching staff on Sunday. While multiple official roster moves were made, the biggest news was that A.J. Minter will begin a rehab assignment on Tuesday while Max Fried will make another rehab start news Wednesday. If Atlanta can get back Fried and Minter over the next few weeks, it will be a welcome return of two of their most important arms.

Braves News

As for the official moves of the Day, Allan Winans was optioned to Gwinnett while Daysbel Hernandez was called up to the Braves. Like Winans on Saturday, Hernandez impressed in his MLB debut, striking out the side and earning the win.

The other off-the-field move saw Atlanta claim RHP Yonny Chirinos off waivers for the Rays, DFA’d Seth Elledge, and optioned Michael Soroka to Gwinnett. Though Chirinos can perform in multiple roles, he likely will be looked at as a starter:

Chirinos will be used as a starter. He pitched effectively in three of the four starts he made for Tampa this year. He pitched into the sixth in each of those starts. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) July 23, 2023

MLB News