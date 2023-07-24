Braves acquire reliever Pierce Johnson from Rockies in exchange for Victor Vodnik and Tanner Gordon

The first domino has fallen in the lead up to the trade deadline. The Atlanta Braves have acquired reliever Pierce Johnson from the Colorado Rockies according to a report by MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. Feinsand also reports that Victor Vodnik and Tanner Gordon are headed back to Colorado in the deal.

The Rockies have traded RHP Pierce Johnson to the Braves for a pair of minor leaguers, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 24, 2023

Colorado receives RHP Victor Vodnik and RHP Tanner Gordon in exchange for Johnson, per source. Vodnik is the Braves' No. 10 prospect and Gordon is No. 26 per @MLBPipeline. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 24, 2023

Johnson has appeared in 43 games and has a 6.00 ERA and a 4.57 FIP in 39 innings. He is averaging just over 13 strikeouts per nine, but does have a 13.3% walk-rate. A lot of his damage has come at Coors Field. Johnson has a 2.31 FIP and a 2.72 xFIP in 15 1/3 innings on the road this season. He’s averaging 96.2 mph with his fastball and could serve as insurance with Nick Anderson currently on the injured list.

Vodnik was Atlanta’s 14th round selection in the 2018 Draft. He has spent all season at Double A where he has a 3.10 ERA and a 3.56 FIP in 40 2/3 innings. Gordon was the Braves’ 6th round pick in 2019. He began the season at Mississippi, but recently moved up to Gwinnett where he has an 8.28 ERA and a 4.61 FIP in 29 1/3 innings.

Update - The Braves have announced the move. Left-hander Lucas Luetge was designated for assignment to open up a spot on the 40-man roster.