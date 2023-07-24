Braves acquire Taylor Hearn from Rangers for cash considerations (UPDATED)

The Atlanta Braves already swung one deal for a reliever, and now it looks like they are adding another. MLB.com’s Mark Bowman reports that the Braves have acquired left-hander Taylor Hearn from the Texas Rangers. Hearn was designated for assignment last week by Texas.

Hearn has spent most of the year at Triple A, but struggled in four appearances at the major league level with the Rangers allowing eight runs in seven innings. He appeared in 24 games at Triple A where he had a 3.66 ERA and a 4.09 FIP in 39 1/3 innings.

With injuries to A.J. Minter and Dylan Lee, Lucas Luetge is the only left-handed reliever currently in the Braves bullpen. Minter is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday and Lee will throw another bullpen session this week. Hearn has options remaining and at least gives Atlanta another option to add to the mix if needed.

The corresponding move hasn’t been announced and we will update this article when they become available.

UPDATE - The Braves have announced the acquisition of Hearn. Dereck Rodriguez was designated for assignment to clear a 40-man roster spot.