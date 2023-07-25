Daily Hammer Podcast: Busy Monday as Braves acquire Taylor Hearn and Pierce Johnson

Mondays have been anything but off days for the Braves front office this season.

Yesterday was no different, as Atlanta acquired relievers Taylor Hearn and Pierce Johnson to add more depth and hopefully upside to their MLB staff. In exchange for Johnson, prospects Victor Vodnik and Tanner Gordon will head to Colorado. The trades help the Braves add some fresh arm talent as they continue to piece together a staff and bullpen until some of their better arms return from injury. Plus, Austin Riley wins NL Player of the week and both Spencer Strider and Charlie Morton will pitch for Atlanta in Boston.

