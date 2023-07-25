Braves News: Atlanta Acquires Taylor Hearn and Pierce Johnson, Austin Riley NL Player of Week, more

Just another Busty Monday!

That has been a running theme for the Braves year, especially when no action occurs on the field. Injuries galore through out the season has made many roster moves a necessity. However, yesterday was a bit more intriguing as the Braves acquired both Taylor Hearn from the Rangers and Peirce Johnson from the Rockies.

General Manager Alex Anthopolous discussed both moves on Monday afternoon, talking about the need for more depth and potential leading to the to the moves. Though Hearn nor Johnson have the most impressive numbers to date, there are reasons to be opportunistic that both could be better in time in Atlanta.

