Braves News: Atlanta Acquires Taylor Hearn and Pierce Johnson, Austin Riley NL Player of Week, more

Just another Busty Monday!
That has been a running theme for the Braves year, especially when no action occurs on the field. Injuries galore through out the season has made many roster moves a necessity. However, yesterday was a bit more intriguing as the Braves acquired both Taylor Hearn from the Rangers and Peirce Johnson from the Rockies.
General Manager Alex Anthopolous discussed both moves on Monday afternoon, talking about the need for more depth and potential leading to the to the moves. Though Hearn nor Johnson have the most impressive numbers to date, there are reasons to be opportunistic that both could be better in time in Atlanta.
Braves News
- Austin Riley was named NL Player of the Week after an absurd start to the second half of the season.
- Battery Power has started its look at the Mid-Season Top 25 Braves prospects.
- The Braves could have potential interest in a familiar face in the form of Adam Duvall if a position player addition is needed at the trade deadline.
- The Braves look to continue to winning ways once in again at Fenway Park in the first of two games to start the week in Boston.
MLB News
- Despite a loss, Elly De La Cruz once again connected for a long home run against the Brewers.
- The Astros got a big walk-off win over the Rangers.
- Shohei Ohtani rumors and Justin Verlander rumors continued to swirl with the deadline a week awy.
- Shane Bieber was moved to the 60-day IL.
