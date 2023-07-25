Charlie Morton, Braves look for another win Tuesday in Boston

The Atlanta Braves will continue their road trip Tuesday when they begin a brief two-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Charlie Morton will get the start for Atlanta. The Red Sox haven’t announced their starter yet, but they are expected to go with a bullpen game.

Morton was tagged for six hits and four runs over 5 2/3 innings in his last start against the Diamondbacks. That snapped a stretch of six-straight starts where he had allowed three earned runs or less. Morton faced the Red Sox back on May 9 in Atlanta and pitched well allowing five hits and two runs over six innings of work.

Atlanta’s pitching staff will have a bit of a different look for Tuesday’s opener. The Braves acquired relievers Pierce Johnson and Taylor Hearn in trades with the Rockies and Rangers on Monday. They claimed right-hander Yonny Chirinos off waivers from the Rays on Sunday. All three are expected to be added to the active roster for Tuesday’s game in Boston.

Austin Riley was named Player of the Week for the National League on Monday after hitting six home runs while driving in 16 runs. Riley is one of the few regulars that hasn’t had a prolonged hot streak, but that could be approaching after his torrid week. That has to be a scary thought for the rest of the National League.

The Red Sox come into the series playing well and have won seven of their last eight games at Fenway Park. Atlanta split a two-game series with the Red Sox at Truist Park back in May.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, July 25, 7:10 p.m. ET

Location: Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan