Braves announce 2024 Spring Training schedule

The Atlanta Braves announced their 2024 spring training schedule Monday. This will be the Braves’ fifth spring season played at CoolToday Park and will feature 16 home games. Atlanta’s 32-game exhibition slate will begin on Saturday, February 24 with a road game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Their home opener will be held on Sunday, February 25 against the Boston Red Sox.

The Braves will host nine different teams at CoolToday Park, including three games each against the Baltimore Orioles and the Minnesota Twins. They will host the Red Sox, Pirates and Rays for a pair of games and will have single home games against the Tigers, Yankees, Phillies and Blue Jays.

The Grapefruit League schedule will wrap up for the Braves on March 26 at Hammond Stadium against the Twins. Atlanta will begin the 2024 regulars Eason on March 28 on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies.