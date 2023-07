The Atlanta Braves will look to build off of a series win in Milwaukee in Boston, where they face off against the Boston Red Sox in a two game series. Veteran right-hander Charlie Morton will take the mound to square off against John Schreiber who will be the opener for the Red Sox.

First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET and will be shown on Bally Sports South.

Pregame Notes:

Tuesday’s Preview

Tuesday’s Lineups