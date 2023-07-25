No surprises for Braves’ lineup in opener against Boston.

The Atlanta Braves will take on the Boston Red Sox in an abbreviated two game series in an unusual week where they get two off days. After struggling out of the gates following the All-Star break, the Braves corrected course, winning two out of three against the NL Central leading Brewers.

The Braves are rolling out their standard lineup with no alterations. Marcell Ozuna will look to snap a 1-for-24 slump as he looks to regain his hot hitting that was so valuable in May and June.

The Red Sox are finalizing a trade of Kiké Hernandez to the Dodgers and have not released their lineup for Tuesday’s game. We will add it as soon as it becomes available.

Also, it is currently raining in Boston and the forecast is calling for thunderstorms to continue up through the scheduled start time. We will pass along updates as they become available.