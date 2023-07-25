 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves, Red Sox to begin at 8:50 pm

It’s raining hard in Boston at the moment

New York Mets (5) Vs. Boston Red Sox (4) at Fenway Park Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Tonight’s game between the Braves and Red Sox at Fenway Park will be delayed, given the rain and thunderstorms in Boston this afternoon.

We will pass along updates as they become available.

Given that I’m just a few miles from the park, I can tell you that this is going to be a miserable night to play baseball if they do get this one going. Tomorrow is much sunnier and should be great for a doubleheader, but the Red Sox are probably treating that as a last resort right now.

Update: First pitch may be around 8:50 pm ET.

Stay tuned.

