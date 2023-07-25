Braves, Red Sox to begin at 8:50 pm

Tonight’s game between the Braves and Red Sox at Fenway Park will be delayed, given the rain and thunderstorms in Boston this afternoon.

#FenwayWeather Update: Tonight’s start is delayed due to rain showers in the area. As soon as we have a new time for first pitch, we will provide an update. — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 25, 2023

We will pass along updates as they become available.

Given that I’m just a few miles from the park, I can tell you that this is going to be a miserable night to play baseball if they do get this one going. Tomorrow is much sunnier and should be great for a doubleheader, but the Red Sox are probably treating that as a last resort right now.

Update: First pitch may be around 8:50 pm ET.

The #tarpaulin has been peeled back. Things are happening… pic.twitter.com/OmtPkTplQ0 — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) July 26, 2023

The game is set to begin at 8:50 pm — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) July 26, 2023

Stay tuned.