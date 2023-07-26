 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Day in Braves History: Atlanta beats Pirates in 19 innings

By Kris Willis
Braves Franchise History

1962 - Warren Spahn sets a National League record for pitchers with his 31st career home run in a 6-1 Braves’ win over the Mets.

1964 - The Braves sweep the Mets in a doubleheader at Shea Stadium. Both teams use 11 pitchers each with Atlanta’s Chi-Chi Olivo getting the win in both games.

1970 - Orlando Cepeda homers three times in an 8-3 win over the Cubs in the first game of a doubleheader. Cepeda hits two solo shots and then a grand slam following an intentional walk to Hank Aaron. Cepeda records three more hits in the second game but the Cubs win 7-6.

2005 - Greg Maddux becomes the 13th pitcher in history with 3,000 strikeouts when he fans Omar Vizquel with an inside fastball in the third inning.

2011 - The Braves beat the Pirates 4-3 in 19 innings after a controversial play at the plate where Julio Lugo is called safe by umpire Jerry Meals.

MLB History

1928 - Yankees outfielder Bob Meusel hits for the cycle against Detroit and becomes the first player to do so for the third time in his career.

1943 - After scoring the tying run in the ninth, Arky Vaughn hits a game-winning, inside-the-park grand slam off the base of the left center light tower at Forbes Field to give the Dodgers a win over the Pirates. That light tower at Forbes Field was more than 440 feet from home plate.

1950 - Jim Russell homers from both sides of the plate making him the first switch-hitter in history to do it more than once in his career as Brooklyn beats the Cardinals 7-5.

1992 - Nolan Ryan strikes out his 100th batter of the season, making it 23 straight seasons with at least 100 K’s. The Rangers win 6-2 and Ryan passes Phil Niekro to move into 12th place on the all-time wins list with 319.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.

