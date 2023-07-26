Braves News: 2024 Spring Training schedule released, Braves fall to Red Sox, and more

The Atlanta Braves released their 2024 Spring Training schedule on Monday. The club will begin its 32-game exhibition on February 24 with a road game. The first game at CoolToday Park is set for February 25 against the Boston Red Sox. Spring Training will wrap up on March 26 with a matchup versus the Minnesota Twins.

Spring 2024 will mark the fifth year at CoolToday Park in North Port, Florida, where the Braves continue play in the Grapefruit League.

2024 Atlanta Braves Spring Training Schedule:

Saturday, February 24 - Tampa Bay Rays at Port Charlotte

Sunday, February 25 - Boston Red Sox at North Port

Monday, February 26 - Baltimore Orioles at North Port

Tuesday, February 27 - Pittsburgh Pirates at Bradenton

Wednesday, February 28 - Philadelphia Phillies at Clearwater

Thursday, February 29 - Minnesota Twins at North Port SS

- Tampa Bay Rays at Port Charlotte

Friday, March 1 - Baltimore Orioles at North Port

Saturday, March 2 - Toronto Blue Jays at Dunedin

Sunday, March 3 - Philadelphia Phillies at North Port

Monday, March 4 - Minnesota Twins at Ft. Myers

Tuesday, March 5 - Detroit Tigers at North Port

Thursday, March 7 - Boston Red Sox at Ft. Myers

Friday, March 8 - Pittsburgh Pirates at North Port

Saturday, March 9 - Baltimore Orioles at North Port

Sunday, March 10 - New York Yankees at Tampa

Monday, March 11 - Minnesota Twins at North Port

Tuesday, March 12 - Pittsburgh Pirates at Bradenton

Wednesday, March 13 - Baltimore Orioles at Sarasota

Thursday, March 14 - Tampa Bay Rays at North Port

Friday, March 15 - Detroit Tigers at Lakeland

Saturday, March 16 - Pittsburgh Pirates at North Port

Sunday, March 17 - Boston Red Sox at North Port SS

- Baltimore Orioles at Sarasota

Monday, March 18 - Tampa Bay Rays at Port Charlotte

Wednesday, March 20 - Toronto Blue Jays at North Port

Thursday, March 21 - New York Yankees at North Port

Friday, March 22 - Minnesota Twins at Ft. Myers

Saturday, March 23 - Tampa Bay Rays at North Port

Sunday, March 24 - Boston Red Sox at Ft. Myers

Monday, March 25 - Minnesota Twins at North Port

Tuesday, March 26 - Minnesota Twins at Ft. Myers

More Braves News:

The Braves got off to a slow start in Boston after losing to the Red Sox, 7-1. The highlight of the night was the third inning triple play.

Let’s take a look at the 16th through 20th best prospects in the Braves farm system.

The Daily Hammer Podcast recaps the acquisitions of Taylor Hearn and Pierce Johnson.

MLB News:

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired utilityman Enrique Hernandez from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for two pitchers. Hernandez and the Dodgers reunite after splitting in 2020.

The Colorado Rockies placed outfielder Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list with a fractured left index finger. The move is retroactive to July 22.

Philadelphia Phillies top prospect Andrew Painter underwent successful Tommy John surgery on Tuesday.

The Baltimore Orioles placed OF Aaron Hicks on the 10-day injured list due to a left hamstring strain.

The Miami Marlins acquired reliever Jose Castillo from the San Diego Padres in exchange for cash. A corresponding move is not necessary at this time.