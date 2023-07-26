Daily Hammer Podcast: An Odd Night of History and Struggles in 7-1 loss to Boston

Tuesday night in Boston was just simply odd from the beginning.

The game was delayed one hour and 50 minutes by rain, and then a questionable call in the top of the first ended the Braves best scoring chance on the night. After that, it simply was not Charlie Morton’s night, and Boston was able to take control of the game in a 7-1 win. Morton’s five walks was uncharacteristic, and Boston did well to capitalize on the opportunities. In a bit of silver lining, the Braves pulled off their first Triple Play in 19 years, as well as the first 8-5-3 triple play since 1884!

Shawn Coleman looks at this and much more in the Daily Hammer.

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.