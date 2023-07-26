Spencer Strider, Braves look to end road trip on a good note

The Atlanta Braves will try to end their road trip on a good note Wednesday when they wrap up a brief two-game series against the Boston Red Sox. Atlanta dropped the opener Tuesday night 7-1 in what was pretty much an ugly game all the way around. They will try to get back in the win column Wednesday night with Spencer Strider squaring off against young Red Sox righty Brayan Bello.

Strider turned in a dominant effort in his last start where he tied a season-high with 13 strikeouts, but a pair of home runs late skewed his final line. Strider tossed six shutout innings, but didn’t retire a batter in the seventh while allowing the two homers. He’s racked up 43 strikeouts over his last 25 innings, but has allowed nine runs combined in his last two starts. Wednesday will be Strider’s first career appearance against Boston.

Like Strider, Bello comes into Wednesday’s start looking to regain his form. After posting a 2.14 ERA in five starts in June, Bello has allowed 21 hits and 11 runs over three starts in July (17 innings). He allowed five hits and six runs over four innings in his last start against Oakland. Bello faced the Braves back on May 10 where he allowed six hits and two runs in six innings of work.

The Braves managed nine hits in Tuesday’s loss, but were 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left 10 men on base. Orlando Arcia and Michael Harris finished with two hits each, but it was one of those rare times where Atlanta as held without an extra-base hit. After turning his season around with a strong June, Harris has continued to surge in July hitting .300/.354/.500 with a 128 wRC+ through 18 games.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, July 26, 7:10 p.m. ET

Location: Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts

TV: ESPN

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan