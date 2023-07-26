Max Fried’s rehab start delayed due to illness, per report

The Braves have been without Max Fried since early May, as the ace left-hander made just five starts this season before being shut down with forearm troubles. Fried began a rehab assignment in early July and has made three appearances so far as he works his way back, but today’s scheduled appearance is being pushed back due to illness.

Max Fried is under the weather. He won’t start for Triple-A Gwinnett. Braves are going to decide on a new start date for him. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) July 26, 2023

Fried famously suffered from some kind of stomach bug late last season — he threw up in a bucket during the Braves’ season-defining sweep of the Mets towards the end of the year, departing after throwing five scoreless frames in an eventual 5-2 win. He also reportedly did not feel quite like himself during his outing the NLDS, as he was still weakened from his bout with whatever virus or infection assailed him.

There’s no indication this is the same kind of illness or anything, but it’s a bummer all the same. Stay tuned for updates on Fried’s rehab schedule.

On a separate note, both Lucas Luetge and Dereck Rodriguez were DFAed when the Braves acquired Pierce Johnson and Taylor Hearn on Monday. Apparently, both have passed through waivers again and have been outrighted to Triple-A, again per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Justin Toscano:

The Braves outrighted Lucas Luetge and Dereck Rodriguez — both DFA’d Monday to get the two new arms on the roster — to Triple-A Gwinnett. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) July 26, 2023

This is the second time Luetge has been outrighted by the Braves and not claimed this season. Rodriguez has been outrighted thrice before in his career, electing free agency in two of those instances.