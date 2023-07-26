 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves run back normal lineup for Wednesday’s matchup in Boston

No surprises for the Braves in Wednesday’s series finale.

By Kris Willis
Arizona Diamondbacks v Atlanta Braves Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves will try to salvage a series split Wednesday night when they wrap up a two-game series against the Boston Red Sox. Spencer Strider will get the start for the Braves while Boston will go with right-hander Brayan Bello.

No surprises for the Braves with their lineup as they will stick with the same grouping as Tuesday.

For the Red Sox, Alex Verdugo returns to the lineup and will play right field. Adam Duvall moves over to centerfield with Jarren Duran in left.

Wednesday’s game has a scheduled start time of 7:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN.

