Braves News: Top 25 Prospects, series loss, more

The Braves are not on a complete skid at the moment, but aren’t having their best stretch at the moment. They are experiencing this less than a week away from the trade deadline. The easy move is to add to the bullpen, which they have already done some with the two trades earlier this week. They could stand to add a starter, although they have some internal returns from injury incoming and lots of depth in AAA. One need that hasn’t been addressed is left field, as Eddie Rosario and Marcell Ozuna are beginning to scuffle at the plate again. Some non-star rental options can typically be added for relatively cheap at the deadline and this can pay big dividends, as we all know first-hand from the Braves’ 2021 experience. The sub-par stretch of play may add a hair of motivation for the front office to make a deadline move. Stay tuned!

Braves News

The Braves dropped the two game series to the Red Sox in Boston in frustrating fashion.

Max Fried’s rehab has been slightly delayed by a non-baseball-related illness.

Here is the 11-15 portion of our Atlanta top prospects list.

MLB News

The Angels are saying that they will not trade Shohei Ohtani this trade deadline, setting the stage for his unrestricted free agency, barring a late deal with Anaheim.

The Dodgers traded Noah Syndergaard to the Guardians for Amed Rosario.

The Marlins traded Dylan Floro to the Twins for Jorge Lopez.

The Astros activated stars Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve from the IL.

The owners voted to extend Rob Manfred for another four seasons.

The Blue Jays traded Trent Thornton to the Mariners.