Daily Hammer Podcast: Boston Sweeps Braves Amid Late-Inning Struggles

Boston was not as successful of a place to play as it has been in the past.

The Braves arrived in Boston looking as if they were shaking off the rust of the All-Star Break. However, two tough losses later, Atlanta is still working through adjusting some offensive regression and plenty of pitching injuries that have emerged in the month of July. While Spencer Strider looked good in for the first six innings, he and the bullpen could not stop Boston’s offense late in the game.

While the Braves struggles have been clear in July, there are clearly ways that Braves will improve and likely be just fine in time. But that must also come with a commitment to make the defense improve as well.

Shawn Coleman looks at this and much more in the Daily Hammer.