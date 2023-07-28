Braves News: Braves clash again with Brew Crew, top 25 prospects, and more

After an off day on Thursday, the Atlanta Braves are set for a three game series with the Milwaukee Brewers beginning Friday night at Truist Park. The Braves just clashed with the Brewers in Milwaukee last weekend and took two of three. It is the only series that the Braves have won since the All-Star Break.

Game one gets underway this evening at 7:20 ET. Yonny Chirinos is penciled in to start for the Braves. Chirinos was recently claimed off of waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. Adrian Houser gets the start for the Brewers.

Game two is also set for 7:20 ET on Saturday night. Bryce Elder gets the nod against former Brave Julio Teheran.

The series finale is set for Sunday afternoon at 1:35 ET. The Braves have yet to announce their starter, but the Brewers will send out Colin Rea.

The division-leading Brewers have a 1.5 game lead over the National League Central. The Braves have a more comfortable 10 game lead over their division, but have begun to struggle after the season’s halfway point.

More Braves News:

Cade Kuehler, Dylan Dodd, and more crack the top 10 of the Braves’ best prospects.

Ambioris Tavarez had a good Wednesday down on the farm with two home runs. More in the minor league recap.

The Daily Hammer Podcast recaps the Braves’ disappointing series in Boston.

MLB News:

The Miami Marlins acquired reliever David Robertson from the New York Mets in exchange for two minor leaguers. Robertson was considered one of the best relievers on the rental market.

The Pittsburgh Pirates dealt first baseman Carlos Santana to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for an 18-year-old shortstop.

Top trade rumors: