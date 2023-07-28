 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Battery Power TV: How active will Braves be at trade deadline? Where could they turn?

Plus, concerns in Atlanta’s recent struggles and previewing the Brewers series

By Cory McCartney and Grant McAuley
New York Yankees v St. Louis Cardinals - Game One Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

The trade deadline looms with the Atlanta Braves in their worst stretch of the season.

With a 10-game lead in the National League East, but some clear areas where they can upgrade, how active will they be ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline?

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney discuss, along with concerns over the Braves’ struggles and what to watch for in the weekend series vs. the Milwaukee Brewers.

