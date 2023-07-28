Battery Power TV: How active will Braves be at trade deadline? Where could they turn?

The trade deadline looms with the Atlanta Braves in their worst stretch of the season.

With a 10-game lead in the National League East, but some clear areas where they can upgrade, how active will they be ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline?

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney discuss, along with concerns over the Braves’ struggles and what to watch for in the weekend series vs. the Milwaukee Brewers.

