Braves send the regulars to back Chirinos

I’m just posting the lineup tweet and leaving it at that for the Braves — you know the deal at this point.

How have these guys fared against Adrian Houser, given that they’ve faced off against him as recently as last week?

It’s only 18 PAs, but that’s so Ozuna.

The Brewers, meanwhile, mix it up yet again:

No Carlos Santana, who was acquired from the Pirates earlier this week. Instead, Abraham Toro gets the start at first base, and the Braves will also get a glance at Tyrone Taylor, whom they didn’t really see in Milwaukee. This is actually the same lineup and defensive arrangement the Brewers used in their 3-0 win over the Reds on Wednesday, but they’ve never used it aside from that one game. Literally no one in this starting nine has ever faced Chirinos — though he and Willy Adames were teammates once upon a time.