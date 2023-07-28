Braves Notes: Max Fried starting Saturday for Gwinnett, Yonny Chirinos expectations and more

ATLANTA — Max Fried was scheduled to make what was likely his final rehab start, but has had that delayed now twice due to illness. Brian Snitker said Friday that Fried was dealing with a virus and that he will pitch for Gwinnett Saturday in Jacksonville.

“He’ll pitch tomorrow,” Snitker said when asked how Fried was feeling. “He just had, I don’t know, a virus or something that just hit him pretty hard.”

Fried has made three rehab appearances and topped out at 65 pitches in his last start for Gwinnett on July 21. There was initially some talk about bringing him up, but the Braves opted to give him one more that was delayed after he got sick.

Fried has made just five starts total for Atlanta this season with his last coming on May 5 against the Orioles. He was placed on the injured list soon after with a left forearm strain.

A.J. Minter, who is currently on the injured list with shoulder inflammation, will make his second rehab appearance for Gwinnett Friday night.

Yonny Chirinos Debut

Yonny Chirinos will make his Braves’ debut Friday night on the mound in Atlanta’s series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Braves claimed Chirinos off waivers from Tampa Bay earlier this week. Chirinos appeared in 15 games for the Rays, including four starts and posted a 4.02 ERA and a 5.52 FIP in 62 2/3 innings.

“Just want him to get it off the ground,” Snitker said of what he was looking for from Chirinos Friday. “I don’t think we expect him to go seven innings or anything like that. Obviously, it’d be great if he could, but yeah, just see how far he can take it.”

Sean Murphy will catch Chirinos Friday and Snitker said that Murphy, along with Travis d’Arnaud and catching coach Sal Fasano had spent the day with Chirinos game planning.

“They’ll all get with him and go through the normal game planning and everything with his stuff and how he matches up with this team,” Snitker said. “They’ve been in there all afternoon kind of doing all that.”

Kyle Wright throwing bullpens

Snitker said that Kyle Wright is throwing bullpen sessions, but didn’t elaborate any further on his timeline. Wright told MLB.com’s Mark Bowman that he felt good after his session Friday and is still hoping to be back in early September.

Wright had a delayed start to the spring after dealing with some shoulder soreness during his offseason throwing program. He began the season on the injured list, but made his season debut on April 11. The soreness returned after a start on May 3 against the Marlins and he was shut down from throwing and placed on the injured list soon after.

Trade deadline

In addition to Chirinos, the Braves also acquired relievers Pierce Johnson and Taylor Hearn in trades this past Monday. Johnson came over from the Rockies in exchange for minor league pitchers Tanner Gordon and Victor Vodnik. Hearn had been designated for assignment by the Rangers and was acquired for cash considerations.

The trade deadline is coming up on Tuesday and Snitker was asked about the possibility of the Braves adding more pieces over the next few days.

“You just never know what’s going to happen,” Snitker said. “We were in here, I think, with Austin’s extension last year with about five minutes left, and we pulled Jesse out. So I know this thing literally goes down to the wire when they start acquiring guys. I just sit and wait until I get a phone call.”

“I was at breakfast the other day and within a span of 15 minutes, we had two more players,” Snitker added. “It can happen that quick.”

Ron Washington to be inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

Gwinnett manager Matt Tuiasosopo will coach third base for the Braves in Friday’s series opener while Ron Washington is away to be inducted in the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.