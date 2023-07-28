Braves, Brewers will get underway at 7:50 p.m. ET

Friday’s game between the Braves and the Brewers has been delayed due to storms in the area. The tarp is not on the field currently and it isn’t raining, but it appears it is going to be a little bit before things get underway.

We will provide updates as they become available.

Due to inclement weather in the area, the start of tonight’s game will be delayed. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 28, 2023

A live look

UPDATE