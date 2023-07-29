Braves News: Yonny Chirinos makes Braves debut, top 5 prospects, and more

The Atlanta Braves survived Friday night’s back-and-forth affair with the Milwaukee Brewers and came out on top 10-7. Yonny Chirinos made his Braves debut, the offense erased quite a few deficits, and the Braves finally got back in the win column.

Here are the highlights:

Chirinos had an underwhelming first outing, lasting just 3.2 innings. He allowed four runs on six hits, striking out three and surrendering one base on balls.

Austin Riley is staying hot, hitting his seventh homer in nine games. Even better, Olson added on in the next at-bat to allow the Braves to homer back-to-back.

Marcell Ozuna was clutch in the fourth to tie things up.

Ben Heller was…..dreadful. Following a walk and a single, he allowed a three run bomb which helped Milwaukee cut the deficit to three. However, the bullpen was able to hang on.

The Braves aim to start a win streak as the series continues tonight at 7:20 ET with Bryce Elder on the bump.

More Braves News:

As expected, AJ Smith-Shawver tops the list of the Braves’ Top 25 prospects. He is joined by Hurston Waldrep and Owen Murphy in the top three.

The Augusta GreenJackets overcame an eight-run deficit to win Thursday’s matchup down on the farm. More in the minor league recap.

The latest episode of Battery Power TV answers last minute trade deadline questions, discusses the Braves’ recent struggles, and more.

MLB News:

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired pitchers Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for two pitchers and an outfielder.

The Houston Astros acquired veteran reliever Kendall Graveman from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for catcher Korey Lee. It will be Graveman’s second stint with the Astros.

The Cincinnati Reds have extended skipper David Bell through the 2026 season. His deal was set to expire at the conclusion of the 2023 season.

The Texas Rangers announced that catcher Jonah Heim was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to July 27, with a wrist tendon sprain. Heim’s season may be in jeopardy.

The New York Yankees have reinstated outfielder Aaron Judge from the 10-day injured list. Judge had been out of the lineup since June 3, but was finally able to appear in Friday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.