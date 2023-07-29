Braves look to win another Bryce Elder, Julio Teheran matchup

The Braves have a chance to win another series against Milwaukee, at home this time, with a win on Saturday. What’s fun is that this is the same pitching matchup we saw between the two teams in Milwaukee last Sunday: Bryce Elder vs Braves Legend (and still only 32 years old) Julio Teheran. The Braves could really use some good mojo, as they have not had the greatest two weeks since the All-Star break, going 5-7 over that span, with some rough defense, injuries, and bad pitching. Banking some wins over middling teams at home seems like a good way to get back on track.

Neither pitcher is a particularly adept strikeout pitcher and they both average right around 90 MPH on their fastball. Teheran had the better results in the matchup last week, although the Braves won that game. Both pitchers pitched 6.0 innings and one home run, although Elder gave up two runs, two walks, and only struck out two, while Teheran walked none, gave up one run, and struck out five. We can reasonably expect a lot of contact as long as the starters are in this game and probably some runs, as neither pitcher is particularly dominant at this stage in their careers. Both pitchers are also significantly overperforming their FIP and xFIP, so perhaps that’s their style/superpower or perhaps there is some regression coming. The Braves should feel like they have the advantage in this case though, with their offense being significantly better than the Brewers on both talent and production this season and at worst a wash in pitching quality with a lot of contact expected.

Elsewhere, Ronald Acuna continues to tear up the base paths and get on base at a premium rate, but is falling slightly behind the 40 home run pace that we all want to see. With that being said, he does feel “due” for one of his patented home run streaks sometime soon, so let’s hope that starts tonight.

Game Info

Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Saturday, July 29, 2023

7:20 pm EDT

Truist Park

Atlanta, GA

TV: Bankruptcy Sports Southeast

Radio: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM

XM Radio: Ch. 181