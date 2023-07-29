Daily Hammer Podcast: Braves offense bounces back in win over Brewers

The Braves bounced back in fun fashion on Friday night in a 10-7 win over the Brewers.

It was a complete offensive showing for the Braves, with 15 hits and three home runs, but the bottom of the order especially showed up. This is extremely important, because over the past two years, numbers show that when the bottom of the Braves order performs well, they will win at a high rate. Plus, some of the more important bullpen arms for the Braves did well on Friday, and Brian Snitker gave some important injury updates earlier in the day.

Shawn Coleman covers this and much more in the Daily Hammer.

