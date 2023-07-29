Braves opt for d’Arnaud variant of copy/paste lineup

The Brewers made some roster moves today to reflect their recent trade.

1B Carlos Santana added to the active roster.



INF Jahmai Jones optioned to Triple-A Nashville.



LHP Justin Wilson placed on the 15-day injured list with a left lat strain.



RHP Trevor Megill recalled from Triple-A Nashville. pic.twitter.com/cVheGQ19wV — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 29, 2023

Elsewhere, the Braves continue to run out essentially the samea lineup every day, this time with Travis d’Arnaud starting at catcher. The Brewers are making a notable tweak, pushing the struggling (and perhaps unlucky) Willy Adames down to fifth in the order, with trade addition Carlos Santana supplanting him ahead of the rookie Sal Frelick batting cleanup. Former Braves’ catcher William Contreras continues to bat second, DHing instead of catching. The Braves would really like to get more from the 6-8 spots in their lineup, which have cooled off recently, Ozuna and Rosario in particular.