Braves opt for d’Arnaud variant of copy/paste lineup

Same old lineup for Atlanta

By Daniel Hutchinson-Kausch
Milwaukee Brewers v Atlanta Braves Photo by Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

The Brewers made some roster moves today to reflect their recent trade.

Elsewhere, the Braves continue to run out essentially the samea lineup every day, this time with Travis d’Arnaud starting at catcher. The Brewers are making a notable tweak, pushing the struggling (and perhaps unlucky) Willy Adames down to fifth in the order, with trade addition Carlos Santana supplanting him ahead of the rookie Sal Frelick batting cleanup. Former Braves’ catcher William Contreras continues to bat second, DHing instead of catching. The Braves would really like to get more from the 6-8 spots in their lineup, which have cooled off recently, Ozuna and Rosario in particular.

