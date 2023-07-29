A.J. Smith-Shawver to start Sunday’s series finale against Brewers

The Braves’ starting rotation carousel will continue to spin on Sunday afternoon as A.J. Smith-Shawver will make the start, as manager Brian Snitker announced Saturday evening.

Brian Snitker says AJ Smith-Shawver will start Sunday — Kris Willis (@Kris_Willis) July 30, 2023

Smith-Shawver, just 20 years of age, made his big league debut earlier this season following a rapid ascension through the minor leagues. He last pitched with Atlanta on June 23, a start against the Cincinnati Reds that did not go well over 3+ innings. Smith-Shawver was more successful in his prior two starts, combining for 11 innings of three-run ball.

Smith-Shawver made three starts in Triple-A Gwinnett following his demotion. His most recent appearance came July 23 as he tossed five scoreless innings with six strikeouts and two walks. Prior to that start, he failed to work past the fourth inning as he issued a combined nine walks over 7 1⁄ 3 frames.

The Brewers will counter with Colin Rea on Sunday afternoon. Rea, 33 owns a pedestrian 4.53 ERA across 17 starts this season. First pitch from Truist Park will be 1:35 p.m. ET.