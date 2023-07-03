This Day in Braves History: Chipper Jones has 5 hits against Cubs

Braves Franchise History

1966 - Tony Cloninger hits two grand slams and drives in nine runs as the Braves blowout the Giants at Candlestick Park, 17-3. Cloninger is the first National League player to hit two grand slams in a game and is the first pitcher ever to drive in nine runs.

1967 - At Fulton County Stadium, Billy Williams, Ron Santo and Randy Hundley homer for the Cubs while Rico Carty and Felipe Alou answer for the Braves all in the first inning setting a major league record. Carty added another homer later but the Braves fell, 12-6.

2001 - Chipper Jones finishes with four hits and scores five runs as the Braves score eight runs in the seventh inning in a 14-7 win over the Phillies.

2012 - Chipper Jones is named as an All-Star replacement for the injured Matt Kemp and goes 5-for-5 with two doubles in a 10-3 win over the Cubs.

2016 - Major League Baseball celebrates military appreciation day by staging a game at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The Marlins win 5-2 in the first ever major league game played in the state.

MLB History

1925 - Brooklyn second baseman Milt Stock sets a modern National League record by getting four hits in his fourth consecutive game.

1947 - Cleveland purchases Larry Doby from the Newark Eagles. In two days, he will become the first black player to appear in an American League game.

1950 - Joe DiMaggio shifts to first base in an experiment by manager Casey Stengel. DiMaggio handles 13 chances cleanly but is not happy with the move and will return to the outfield in the next game.

1951 - Giants rookie Willie Mays hits a solo home run off of Phillies pitcher Jocko Thompson in the 13th inning to give New York the win. It is Mays’ second extra-inning homer in a week and he will add another on July 7 against the Braves.

1974 - The Dodgers Mike Marshall pitches in a major league record 13th straight game as he picks up the save in a 4-1 win over the Reds.

2001 - The Rockies trade outfielder Ron Gant to the A’s in exchange for outfielder Robin Jennings.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.