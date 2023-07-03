 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Braves News: Atlanta Sweeps Miami, 5 Braves Named as All-Star Reserves, More

The Braves’ Dominance continues to earn deserved recognition.

By Shawn Coleman
/ new
Miami Marlins v Atlanta Braves Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

It is simply just a really fun time to be a fan of the Atlanta Braves.

The team continues to absolutely dominate on the field, earning their eighth win in a row on Sunday against the Marlins. It was the second straight sweep for Atlanta, and most importantly, the Braves increased their NL East division lead to nine games. The offense is continuing to make history, the starting staff is finding some consistency, and the bullpen is staying steady to earn win after win since the start of June.

As a result of being arguably the best team in baseball in the first half of the season, five more Braves were named to the National League All-Star team. Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Bryce Elder, and Spencer Strider joined NL starters Orlando Arcia, Sean Murphy, and Ronald Acuna Jr. as members of the NL All-Star team. Atlanta’s eight all-stars is one shy of the MLB record for most All-Stars from one team. Without a doubt, the Braves will be well represented in Seattle for the 2023 All-Star Game.

Braves News

MLB News

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power