Braves News: Atlanta Sweeps Miami, 5 Braves Named as All-Star Reserves, More

It is simply just a really fun time to be a fan of the Atlanta Braves.

The team continues to absolutely dominate on the field, earning their eighth win in a row on Sunday against the Marlins. It was the second straight sweep for Atlanta, and most importantly, the Braves increased their NL East division lead to nine games. The offense is continuing to make history, the starting staff is finding some consistency, and the bullpen is staying steady to earn win after win since the start of June.

As a result of being arguably the best team in baseball in the first half of the season, five more Braves were named to the National League All-Star team. Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Bryce Elder, and Spencer Strider joined NL starters Orlando Arcia, Sean Murphy, and Ronald Acuna Jr. as members of the NL All-Star team. Atlanta’s eight all-stars is one shy of the MLB record for most All-Stars from one team. Without a doubt, the Braves will be well represented in Seattle for the 2023 All-Star Game.

Braves News

After a highly successful home stand, the Braves will head back on the road for the final week of baseball in the first half of this season. Their first stop will be in Cleveland, facing off against another AL Central team in the midst of a playoff race.

Brad Rowland, Scott Coleman, and special guest Carlos Callazo recap an exciting week of baseball for the Braves plus also discuss the 2023 MLB Draft.

MLB News