Sean Murphy in the lineup for Monday’s series opener in Cleveland

The Atlanta Braves will head out on their final road trip before the All-Star break Monday night where they will begin a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians. Bryce Elder will get the start for Atlanta while Cleveland will go with rookie right-hander Gavin Williams.

Sean Murphy returns to the lineup for Monday’s series opener. The Braves will stick with what has been working as they look for a ninth-straight win.

For the Guardians, Jose Ramirez is in his customary three-spot in the order and will play third base. Josh Bell is hitting sixth as the DH while rookie backstop Bo Naylor will bat ninth and catch Williams.

First pitch Monday is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.