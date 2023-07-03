Ronald Acuña Jr. named NL Player of the Month for June

Major League Baseball announced Monday that Ronald Acuña Jr. has been named National League Player of the Month and Player of the Week. This is Acuña’s third career Player of the Month Award and his second of the 2023 season. Acuña joins Dale Murphy as the second player in Braves history to win three Player of the Month Awards. He is also the second Braves player to win a pair of monthly awards in the same season, joining Andruw Jones.

Shohei Ohtani: .394 AVG, 1.444 OPS, 15 HR, 29 RBI, 25 XBH



Ronald Acuña Jr.: .356 BA, 1.111 OPS, 9 HR, 22 RBI, 14 SB



Your AL and NL @Chevrolet Players of the Month for June! pic.twitter.com/UiTw8LxU80 — MLB (@MLB) July 3, 2023

Acuña strengthened his MVP resume in June hitting .356 with nine home runs, 22 RBI, seven doubles, 26 runs scored, 14 stolen bases, a .683 slugging percentage and a .429 on-base percentage through 25 games in June. He hit safely in 23 games, scored a run in 18 contests and drove in at least one run in 13 games.

Acuña also achieved Player of the Week honors for the fourth time in his career and first since April 19, 2021. He joins Sean Murphy and Michael Harris II as previous winners this season. Acuña was 9-for-19 at the plate with five homers, seven RBI, one double, nine runs scored, four stolen bases, a 1.316 slugging percentage and a .600 on-base percentage. The Braves went 6-0 in those games, extending their winning streak to eight-straight.