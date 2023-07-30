This Day in Braves History: Tom Glavine wins his 200th game

Braves Franchise History
1965 - Milwaukee manager Bobby Bragan says that his pitchers threw 75 to 80 spitballs in a 9-2 loss to the Giants. Bragan says he ordered his pitchers to throw the spitter to prove that the rules against them are not being enforced.
1969 - The Braves homer five times and defeat the Phillies 6-3 in Game 1 of a doubleheader. Felipe Alou and Hank Aaron both homer and Bob Tillman hits three in a row. Aaron’s is the 537th of his career and moves him past Mickey Mantle on the all-time list.
1972 - Ralph Garr and Earl Williams combine for 10 hits and 10 runs to help the Braves to 14-4 and 5-4 wins in a doubleheader against the Dodgers.
1978 - The Braves suffer a 19-0 loss to the Expos who bang out 28 hits and a National League record tying eight home runs.
2000 - Tom Glavine wins his 200th game as the Braves beat the Astros, 6-3.
2012 - Jason Heyward homered and scored three times to help the Braves to an 8-2 win over the Marlins. It is Atlanta’s first win on a Monday since last season, snapping a 16-game losing streak dating back to 2011.
2016 - The Braves acquire outfielder Matt Kemp from the Padres in exchange for infielder Hector Olivera who is about to return from an 82-game suspension for violating the league’s domestic violence policy. Olivera is immediately designated for assignment.
MLB History
1917 - Ty Cobb, Bobby Veach and Ossie Vitt all go 5-for-5 in a 16-4 win over Washington.
1930 - The Reds lose a night-time exhibition game in Indianapolis. Cincinnati will be the first major league team to play in a night game fifteen years later in 1945.
1933 - Dizzy Dean sets a modern major league record by striking out 17 Cubs.
1951 - Joe DiMaggio forgets how many outs there are on a fly ball allowing George Kell to score from second. The Yankees pulled off the comeback though with DiMaggio driving in the go-ahead run in a 5-4 victory.
1959 - Willie McCovey has four hits, including a pair of triples, to lead the Giants to a 7-2 win over the Phillies in his major league debut.
1990 - Commissioner Fay Vincent orders George Steinbrenner to resign as the club’s general partner and bans him from day-to-day operation of the team for life. This comes after Steinbrenner’s $40,000 payment to gambler Howie Spira in exchange for damaging info about Dave Winfield.
Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.
