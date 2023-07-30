Braves recall AJ Smith-Shawver, option Taylor Hearn to Gwinnett

As expected, the Atlanta Braves have recalled rookie right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver to start Sunday’s series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers. To make room on the active roster, Atlanta optioned left-hander Taylor Hearn to Gwinnett.

The #Braves today recalled RHP AJ Smith-Shawver to Atlanta after optioning LHP Taylor Hearn to Triple-A Gwinnett following last night’s game. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 30, 2023

Smith-Shawver rocketed through three levels of the minors to make his major league debut in June as a 20-year old. He made four appearances with the Braves posting a 4.32 ERA and a 6.64 FIP in 16 2/3 innings. Smith-Shawver allowed six earned runs in his first start after returning to Gwinnett, but has allowed just two earned runs combined over his last two outings.

The Braves acquired Hearn on Monday in exchange for cash considerations from the Texas Rangers. His made his Atlanta debut in Saturday’s game after a long layoff and struggled retiring just one hitter while allowing two hits, a walk and four runs, including a three-run homer to William Contreras. His departure means that the Braves will play Sunday’s game without a left-handed reliever in the bullpen, but A.J. Minter is expected to be back as soon as Monday.