Braves News: AJ Smith-Shawver, series win, more

The Braves seem to have gotten back on track playing the Brewers at home, largely aided by massive games from the offense. Meanwhile the Mets are holding a fire sale at the deadline after opening the season with by far and away the largest payroll in league history. After trading David Robertson to Miami earlier in the week, they have now reportedly agreed to trade Max Scherzer and over $35 million (!!!) to the Rangers in exchange for one of their top prospects and brother of Ronald, Luisangel Acuna. Max Scherzer is opting into his player option, completing the deal. This is a pretty astonishing amount of money to send in a trade, but it is in effect buying Acuna as a top prospect. The Rangers get Scherzer who is an easy hall of famer, but has been bad this season and has seen his durability falter in recent years. There have also been reports that Justin Verlander could be moved before the deadline, a move that would likely require the Mets to eat more significant money.

Braves News

The Braves beat the Brewers 11-5 to finish off a series win behind an explosive showing from the offense.

Braves’ top prospect AJ Smith-Shawver is expected to start Sunday’s series finale against Milwaukee.

MLB News

Cardinals’ president has stated that the team will not be trading Nolan Arenado, in pursuit of “future success”

The Rangers traded for Max Scherzer in a pretty wild move.

Check out MLBTR’s top 50 trade deadline targets list as we approach the deadline.

Corey Kluber has been shut down from baseball activity.