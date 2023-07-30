AJ Smith-Shawver gets the start as Braves go for sweep of Brewers

The Atlanta Braves will look to complete the series sweep Sunday when they wrap up a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers. A.J. Smith-Shawver will get the start for the Braves while the Brewers will go with right-hander Colin Rea.

This will be Smith-Shawver’s second stint on the active roster for the Braves. The 20-year old rookie made four appearances back in June with mixed results posting a 4.32 ERA and a 6.64 FIP in 16 2/3 innings. He’s pitched well over his last two outings at Gwinnett allowing four hits and two runs combined over nine innings in his last two starts.

Rea will make his 18th start of the season for the Brewers in Sunday’s game. He’s logged 91 1/3 innings while posting a 4.53 ERA and a 4.76 FIP. He’s coming off of a good start last time out where he held the Reds to five hits and two runs over six innings. Rea has issued just three walks in his last 22 1/3 innings.

The Braves have exploded for 32 hits and 21 runs over the first two games of the series. Marcell Ozuna has five hits in the series, including three home runs to snap out of a recent funk. Ronald Acuña Jr. picked up his 24th home run and his 50th stolen base of the season Saturday.

First pitch for Sunday’s game is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, July 30, 1:35 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park: Atlanta, Georgia

Tv: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Listen: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan