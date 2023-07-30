Braves Minor League Rehab: Max Fried continues rehab

The results across the Atlanta Braves system weren’t exactly to our liking on Saturday evening, but importantly Max Fried made perhaps his last start for Gwinnett in his rehab stint. Down in Florida the draftees continue to put up big performances and many will head out on full season assignments next week.

(44-56) Gwinnett Stripers 1, (46-54) Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 4

Box Score

Vaughn Grissom, SS: 1-4, BB, .321/.397/.474

Joe Dunand, DH: 1-3, 2 BB, .300/.400/.560

Max Fried, SP: 4.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, 5.00 ERA

It was an overall tough day on the farm system, but the most important part of the day was seeing Max Fried back on the mound in Gwinnett. His start was pushed back a couple of days due to illness, but there seemed to be no ill-effects to his recovery process as he reached his two main goals. Fried’s pitch count jumped up to 79 and they got him into the fifth inning, which given the trend (+15 pitches, + 1 inning each start) should have him on pace to make his next start in Atlanta with next to no significant limits. While Fried was not at his crispest with the command of his pitches, specifically landing his secondaries, he still had a good outing overall as Jacksonville did not hit him hard.

Fried allowed two runs in the third inning, but can hardly be held at fault for those runs. The first two runners of the inning that reached base were unfortunate plays, the first a ball that was topped right down the third base line that Fried tried to make a ridiculous jump throw on but was a bit late. The second was a ball right up the middle that looked to be a double play ball, but deflected off of Fried’s foot allowing both runners to advance safely. The run-scoring play was an 80 mph grounder down the third base line that probably should have been handled but ended up sneaking through for a two-run double. Otherwise Fried controlled the game as you would expect him to do.

Gwinnett only came away with one run offensively, and it took their absolute best effort to ensure they didn’t score more. Jacksonville issued ten walks to the Stripers but Gwinnett was incompetent with runners in scoring position managing to go 0-8. The lone run of the game for them came in the third inning when after two walks and a single loaded the bases, Yolmer Sanchez was hit by a pitch to force home Vaughn Grissom.

(42-51) Mississippi Braves 2, (57-37) Pensacola Blue Wahoos 7

Box Score

Cody Milligan, CF: 1-4, .316/.427/.474

Cal Conley, SS: 1-3, .213/.298/.273

Luis De Avila, SP: 5.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 3.15 ERA

Gwinnett had four hits in their game, so Mississippi decided to one-up them and only manage to get three hits in their loss to Pensacola. It was tough scenes all around, except for Hudson Potts who hit a solo home run in the third inning which put the Braves on the board. Mississippi had a chance to even up the game in the fifth inning with the help of the Blue Wahoos, as Jesse Franklin was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. On a bunt attempt from Drew Campbell the pitcher threw the ball into center field trying to get Franklin at second base and both runners ended up in scoring position with no outs. Franklin would end up scoring on a ground out from Beau Philip to make it a 3-2 game, but Campbell was ultimately stranded and Mississippi wouldn’t put up any fight in the later innings.

Luis De Avila came into this start on the heels of two straight hitless outings, but it didn’t take long for Pensacola to get on the board against him. The second batter of the game broke De Avila’s 11 inning hitless streak with a single, and in the second inning his scoreless streak was broken by an two-RBI double. De Avila ended up allowing five runs, three earned, but filled up 5 2⁄ 3 innings to help preserve the bullpen a bit. Trey Riley continued his streak of good play with 1 1⁄ 3 innings of scoreless relief work, and in July he has a 3.24 ERA. Riley has a 2.45 ERA over his past 11 outings, with all of the damage coming from one very poor outing in the middle of July.

(43-52) Rome Braves 5, (39-51) Asheville Tourists 8

Box Score

Ignacio Alvarez, SS: 0-3, 2 BB, .294/.413/.421

David McCabe, 3B: 2-4, 2B, .302/.392/.472

Keshawn Ogans, 2B: 2-4, HR, 3 RBI, .251/.363/.386

Daniel Martinez, SP: 3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 5 K, 3.41 ERA

The Rome offense was active throughout their game against Asheville, but the pitching staff couldn’t hold back the Tourists as they allowed eight runs. Asheville held an early 3-0 lead until Kadon Morton put Rome on the board with a solo home run in the third inning. Morton has struggled immensely this year, but now has home runs in back-to-back games after previously not going yard since April 29th. Asheville answered this with two more runs in the fourth inning, and any time Rome put up any offense in this game the Tourists were right there to answer. Keshawn Ogans has quietly put up a solid offensive season, and his sixth home run of the season got Rome within two runs in the fourth inning though Asheville would get one back in the bottom of the fourth. Ogans ended up being on the batting end of four of Rome’s five runs, scoring a runner on a double play in the sixth inning then driving home Drake Baldwin on an eighth inning single. Ogans, a 20th round pick from last season, is tied for third on the team with a 110 wRC+ this year, trailing David McCabe and Ignacio Alvarez and tied with Drake Baldwin, all of which were day two picks.

While Asheville’s band box helped the Braves get some runs on the board it also did its job in hurting Rome starter Daniel Martinez, who allowed two home runs over his three innings. None of Martinez’s innings were quiet, as he allowed a run in the first inning then two each in the next two before his day was done. The bullpen had a long day of work ahead of them, and all-in-all did a solid job as it took only two pitchers to cover the final five innings. Miguel Pena had four strikeouts over two innings of relief work, allowing a run in the fourth inning and pitching a scoreless fifth inning. Hunter Riggins covered the final three innings, and while it was busy on the bases with him allowing five hits he managed to keep Asheville to only one earned run.

(43-50) Augusta GreenJackets, (46-48) Charleston RiverDogs PPD

(19-19) FCL Braves 6, (16-22) FCL Rays 2

Box Score

Sabin Ceballos, 3B: 1-3, BB, .429/.714/.429

Cam Magee, SS: 1-2, 2 BB, .333/.500/.333

This is likely to be the final day in Florida for many of the 2023 draftees, and they sent the FCL Braves off with a win as they climb back to .500. It was not much for the offense’s own doing as they got six runs on only four hits thanks to the Rays allowing nine walks in the game. Sabin Ceballos will be one of those expected to make their way to Augusta next week and he did as he’s been doing the whole time in Florida, reaching base twice in the game. Kade Kern has had a couple of bad games, but had a huge day at the plate with two hits, including a two-run triple in the second inning.