Sean Murphy back in the Braves’ lineup for Sunday’s finale against Brewers

The Atlanta Braves will look to complete a three-game sweep Sunday afternoon against the Milwaukee Brewers. AJ Smith-Shawver will get the start for Atlanta while Milwaukee will go with righty Colin Rea.

Sean Murphy returns to the lineup Sunday as the only change for Atlanta. Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario both homered in Saturday’s win. Ozuna has three homers over the first two games of the series. Michael Harris enters Sunday with an 11-game hitting streak which is tied for the longest in Major League Baseball.

For the Brewers. Abraham Toro returns to the lineup as the DH and will hit seventh. Blake Perkins starts in center and will bat ninth.

Today’s game has a scheduled start time for 1:35 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.