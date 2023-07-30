Braves’ offense slugs four homers to complete sweep of Milwaukee

The Atlanta Braves clinched their first series sweep since the All-Star break with an 8-6, come-from-behind win against the Milwaukee Brewers.

AJ Smith-Shawver got the start and found himself in some early trouble in the first. Christian Yelich walked to start the game and then advance to third on a William Contreras single. Smith-Shawver then got Carlos Santana to fly out and Sal Frelick to pop out, but a wild pitch allowed Yelich to score to give the Brewers the early lead.

The Braves answered back quickly as Ronald Acuna Jr. singled and then came around to score on a two-run home run by Austin Riley.

Smith-Shawver worked a scoreless second, but again ran into trouble in the third. Yelich started the inning with a solo home run into the visitor’s bullpen that tied the game. They’d retake the lead one batter later when Santana took Smith-Shawver deep to make it 3-2.

Atlanta would continue the back and forth blows in the in the home half of the inning. Acuna again got things started with a single and then picked up his 51st stolen base of the season. Ozzie Albies went down on strikes, but Riley on a close 3-2 pitch from Colin Rea. That would come back to haunt Milwaukee as Matt Olson connected for a three-run shot to put the Braves back in front 5-3.

Smith-Shawver worked around a single in the fourth and a walk in the fifth. He would exit having allowed four hits, four walks and three runs over five innings. He struck out three wile throwing 93 pitches.

Milwaukee rallied again in the sixth against Collin McHugh. Andruw Monasterio singled to start the inning before Abraham Toro sent a grounder to Matt Olson who threw to second while trying to start a double play. Olson’s throw sailed a bit on Orlando Arcia whose return throw to first was wide. A single by Brice Turang and a walk to Blake Perkins loaded the bases. Yelich then sent a sharp grounder that hit off Olson’s glove at first. Albies recovered and threw to first in time for the out, but Toro scored to make it 5-4. Contreras followed with a double to center that plated two more to put the Brewers back in front 6-5.

The Braves would continue to do what they had done all day in the bottom of the sixth and that was to respond with offensive fire power of their own. Marcell Ozuna took Toby Milner deep with two outs in the inning to tie the game back up at 6-6.

Joe Jimenez struck out the side in the seventh, but the Braves missed out on an opportunity as Arcia walked to begin the inning, but was thrown out trying to advance to third by Brewers center fielder Blake Perkins on a single by Michael Harris. Acuña then bounced into a double play to end the inning.

Kirby Yates worked a scoreless eighth and Atlanta’s offense got back to work in the eighth. Ozzie Albies got things started with a lead-off double. After a strikeout by Riley, Olson did it again with a two-run shot to put the Braves back in front 8-6.

MATT OLSON AGAIN



Second home run of the day and 35th on the season. pic.twitter.com/gGBrCUWvbE — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) July 30, 2023

Raisel Iglesias struck out the side in the ninth to end the game. The Braves sweep the three-game series and move to 31 games over .500 at 67-36. They will continue their homestand on Monday where they will begin a three-game series against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels.