This Day in Braves History: Atlanta acquires Mark Teixeira

By Kris Willis
Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images

Braves Franchise History

1912 - A day after playing 14 innings in a win over St. Louis, the Braves fall to the Pirates 7-6 in 19 innings as Honus Wagner drives in four for Pittsburgh.

1954 - Using a borrowed bat, Joe Adcock hits four homers and a double to set a major league record with 18 total bases in a 15-7 Braves’ win over the Dodgers at Ebbets Field.

1978 - Pete Rose singles off of Phil Niekro to extend his hitting streak to 44 games as the Reds beat the Braves 3-2.

2000 - The Braves acquire outfielder B.J. Surhoff and pitcher Gabe Molina from the Orioles in exchange for outfielder Trenidad Hubbard and two minor leaguers.

2007 - Atlanta acquired first baseman Mark Teixeira and pitcher Ron Mahay in exchange for Jarrod Saltalamacchia, Elvis Andrus, Neftali Feliz, Matt Harrison and Beau Jones.

MLB History

1916 - Babe Ruth tosses a two-hit shutout for a 6-0 win over the Tigers.

1939 - Using yellow baseballs, The Cardinals beat the Dodgers 5-2 at Sportsman’s Park.

1962 - The National League rejects Commissioner Ford Frick’s proposal for interleague play in 1963.

1981 - The strike ends after a 50 days as the owners and players agree to a pooling system for free agent compensation.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.

