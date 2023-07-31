Daily Hammer Podcast: Braves Sweep Brewers, Nicky Lopez Trade, More Moves to Come?

It was another Sunday full of fun.

The Braves sweep the Brewers as the offense came back to life over the weekend. But the focus over the next few days, even with Shohei Ohtani coming to town, will be the trade deadline. Atlanta made another move on Sunday as they acquired utility infielder Nicky Lopez, bringing some good defensive to the Braves bench. Plus, plenty of thoughts on what the next moves for the Braves could be, and the teams and names that could make sense for Atlanta.

Shawn Coleman and Stephen Tolbert discuss this and much more in the Daily Hammer.

