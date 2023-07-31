Braves News: Braves sweep Brewers, Nicky Lopez trade, more

It took a little while, but the Braves offense is finally starting to find some consistency in the second half of the season after completing a weekend sweep of the Brewers. Matt Olson, Austin Riley, and Marcell Ozuna all had huge weekends at the plate, which ended with an 8-6 win over Milwaukee on Sunday. AJ Smith-Shawver looked decent for most of his outing, while the Braves offense took care of the rest.

Of course, while fun results occurred on the field, news continued to happen off of it as the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline approaches. Atlanta acquired infielder Nicky Lopez from the Royals, a utility infielder with very good defensive ability. And yet, the Braves may not be done, especially if they could add a starting pitcher over the next few days.

It should certainly be a fun few days to enjoy for the Braves.

Braves News

To add to the fun, Shohei Ohtani and the Angels will be visiting Atlanta to start the week.

With his recent surge, Mark Bowman of MLB.com looks at how Matt Olson could be entering the MVP race.

MLB News