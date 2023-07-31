 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves News: Braves sweep Brewers, Nicky Lopez trade, more

A fun Sunday on and off the field.

By Shawn Coleman
/ new

Milwaukee Brewers v Atlanta Braves Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It took a little while, but the Braves offense is finally starting to find some consistency in the second half of the season after completing a weekend sweep of the Brewers. Matt Olson, Austin Riley, and Marcell Ozuna all had huge weekends at the plate, which ended with an 8-6 win over Milwaukee on Sunday. AJ Smith-Shawver looked decent for most of his outing, while the Braves offense took care of the rest.

Of course, while fun results occurred on the field, news continued to happen off of it as the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline approaches. Atlanta acquired infielder Nicky Lopez from the Royals, a utility infielder with very good defensive ability. And yet, the Braves may not be done, especially if they could add a starting pitcher over the next few days.

It should certainly be a fun few days to enjoy for the Braves.

