Braves reinstate A.J. Minter, add Nicky Lopez to active roster

The Atlanta Braves announced a pair of roster moves ahead of Monday’s series opener against the Los Angeles Angels. Reliever A.J. Minter was reinstated from the 15-day injured while infielder Nicky Lopez was added to the active roster. To make room on the active roster, Atlanta optioned AJ Smith-Shawver to Gwinnett and designated Charlie Culberson for assignment.

The #Braves today returned LHP A.J. Minter from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the 15-day injured list, after optioning RHP AJ Smith-Shawver to Triple-A Gwinnett following yesterday’s game.



Additionally, the club reported INF Nicky Lopez to Atlanta and… — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 31, 2023

Minter was placed on the injured list coming out of the All-Star break with what was called left-shoulder inflammation. He experienced some tightness in his pectoral area during his last appearance of the first half in Tampa Bay and exited after facing one batter. The Braves deemed the situation as not serious, but wanted to give Minter the full 15-days in hope of giving him time to fully recover.

The Braves acquired Lopez in a trade with the Royals Sunday. He is a good and versatile defender that gives Atlanta added depth and is under team control for two more seasons.

Smith-Shawver returned to the majors for the first time since June to start Sunday’s game against Milwaukee where he allowed four hits, four walks and three runs in five innings.

Culberson has had two lengthy stints on the active roster, but has appeared in just one game and was 1-for-1 at the plate with an infield single.