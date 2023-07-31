Travis d’Arnaud in at catcher as Braves begin series with Angels

The Atlanta Braves will try to make it four-straight wins Monday night when they continue their homestand against the Los Angeles Angels. Charlie Morton will get the start for Atlanta. Griffin Canning was originally scheduled to start for the Angels, but he was scratched. Chase Silseth will start in his place.

No surprises for the Braves’ lineup Monday. Travis d’Arnaud starts in place of Sean Murphy behind the plate, but everything else is normal.

New additions C.J. Cron and Randal Grichuk are in the lineup for the Angels. Cron will play first base and hit third, while Grichuk will play left field and bat seventh. Mike Moustakas will be at third base and bat sixth.

Monday’s game is set to get underway at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.