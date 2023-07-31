Braves’ offense no-shows in 4-1 loss to the Angels

In a rarity this season, the normally high-powered Braves’ offense couldn't muster much production Monday night, in a 4-1 loss to the Angels.

The game started in ominous fashion as Braves’ starter Charlie Morton gave up a leadoff homer to Angles second baseman Luis Rengifo, and Atlanta was in an early 1-0 hole. The inning could've been much worse as Morton allowed a hit-by-pitch and 2 walks after the homer to load the bases. But was able to strikeout newcomer Randall Grichuk with the bases loaded to end the inning.

The first time through the order, the Braves’ offense didn't have much against Angels’ starter Chase Silseth. Matt Olson recorded the only hit in the first four frames, a lead-off single in the 2nd, but was immediately erased on a double-play. Through 4 innings, Silseth faced the minimum.

Morton found himself in trouble again in the top of the 4th, as Randall Grichuk led off the frame with a solo homer, making it 2-0. Then back-to-back hits from Rengifo and Shohei Ohtani put runners on 1st and 2nd with 2 outs. But Morton escaped after getting a ground out from Angles new first baseman CJ Cron to keep the score at 2-0.

Matt Olson opened up scoring for the home-team launching a solo homer to right field in the bottom of the 5th, to make it a 2-1 score. It was Olson’s 36th home run of the season.

The @Braves have now hit 200 home runs this season.



The next closest team has 168. pic.twitter.com/NAlyK5Xc7i — MLB (@MLB) August 1, 2023

Morton couldn't produce a shut down inning in the next frame, however, immediately giving the one run back on a solo homer from Angels catcher Chad Wallach, giving the Angels a 3-1 lead.

The Braves threatened again in the bottom of the 6th, after a walk to Ronald Acuńa Jr, a double from Austin Riley, and an intentional walk to Matt Olson, they had the bases loaded for Travis d’Arnuad. But a weak ground out ended the inning, and really, the last threat of the night for the Braves.

The Angles would add an insurance run in the 9th of Daysbel Hernandez to make it 4-1, and the Braves went quietly to end their 3-game winning streak.

Atlanta dropped to 67-37 on the season, while LA improved to 56-51. Spencer Strider will take the mound in game 2, opposite Patrick Sandoval for the Angels.