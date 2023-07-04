Braves News: Braves Win 9th Straight, Ronald Acuna Jr. June Player of the Month, more

It just continues to get more and more fun.
On Monday, the Braves won their 9th straight game and earned a series opening win against the Cleveland Guardians. Led by Bryce Elder’s excellent effort on the mound and two home runs from Michael Harris II, the Braves started off their final road trip of the first half of the season with another win. The winning formula for the Braves simply continues to be too much for teams to overcome.
Of course, the other fun development was Ronald Acuna Jr. once again making history:
With his 40th steal, @ronaldacunajr24 just made history! pic.twitter.com/UqwLmzuE4m— MLB (@MLB) July 3, 2023
Acuna Jr. continues to simply be on another level than anyone not named Shohei Ohtani this season, as he also was named the NL Player of the Month for June on Monday. As the power has continued to show up more and more, the speed has remained in place all season long. Acuna Jr. truly is on pace to have an epic and historic season, and it is so much fun to witness on a nightly basis.
Braves News
- With the MLB Draft just a few days away, the Battery Power MiLB staff discusses the right strategy for the Braves in the 2023 Draft.
- The MiLB staff also looked at a few potential draft targets: Walker Martin and Bryce Eldridge.
- Max Fried traveled with the Braves to Cleveland, and the updates on his status continue to be encouraging:
Max Fried update pic.twitter.com/EpprnlJmu5— David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) June 30, 2023
MLB News
- Kiley McDaniel of ESPN details what each team should do during the 2023 MLB Draft.
- Here is the full list of participants in the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby.
- Joey Votto went deep to win the game for the Reds on Monday.
- Giants placed infielder Thairo Estrada on the IL with a fractured hand.
- Mariners pitcher Bryce Miller was placed on the injured list due to a blister.
- The Mariners also made a trade on Monday:
The Mets have acquired Chris Flexen and Trevor Gott from the Mariners for lefty Zach Muckenhirn, sources tell @TheAthletic.— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 3, 2023
Flexen will also be designated for assignment by the Mets.
- The Dodgers placed Clayton Kershaw on the IL due to shoulder soreness.
- Jazz Chisholm of the Marlins was placed on the IL with an oblique strain during yesterday’s game vs. Atlanta.
