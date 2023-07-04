Braves News: Braves Win 9th Straight, Ronald Acuna Jr. June Player of the Month, more

It just continues to get more and more fun.

On Monday, the Braves won their 9th straight game and earned a series opening win against the Cleveland Guardians. Led by Bryce Elder’s excellent effort on the mound and two home runs from Michael Harris II, the Braves started off their final road trip of the first half of the season with another win. The winning formula for the Braves simply continues to be too much for teams to overcome.

Of course, the other fun development was Ronald Acuna Jr. once again making history:

Acuna Jr. continues to simply be on another level than anyone not named Shohei Ohtani this season, as he also was named the NL Player of the Month for June on Monday. As the power has continued to show up more and more, the speed has remained in place all season long. Acuna Jr. truly is on pace to have an epic and historic season, and it is so much fun to witness on a nightly basis.

