d’Arnaud’s turn comes up again as Braves seek fitting fireworks for the Fourth

It’s pretty much the same lineup for the Braves again, but Travis d’Arnaud grabs the start over Sean Murphy:

This will be the fourth time the Braves have used this exact lineup, with the prior three all wins that were part of the current nine-game winning streak. The Braves have used this starting nine 18 times already, and they’re 16-2 in those games.

Something I found interesting is that apparently Sean Murphy (who isn’t starting) has never faced Shane Bieber in his career, despite both being in the AL before this year. Here’s the rest of the lineup and their tiny samples against Bieber:

Cleveland, meanwhile, has sent the Brothers Naylor to the bench with a lefty on the mound for the Braves:

That’s a very Diablo IV design aesthetic for their lineup tweets.

It’s a novel lineup and defensive arrangement for Cleveland, as David Fry has only started one game in right before, and it didn’t involve this nine. Only four members of this lineup have faced Allard, and none for more than 5 PAs. Collectively, the history of this lineup against Allard is four flyouts, three groundouts, and two singles.