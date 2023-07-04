Max Fried throws live BP, could be nearing rehab assignment

There is more good news on the injury front for the Atlanta Braves as Max Fried threw his second live batting practice session and could be closing in on starting a rehab assignment. Per the AJC’s Justin Toscano, Brian Snitker said that Fried’s BP session went well and that they will see how he feels on Wednesday before determining the next step.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said Max Fried threw live batting practice on Tuesday — as scheduled — and it went well. Asked if the next step would be a rehab assignment, Snitker said the Braves will see how Fried feels on Wednesday. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) July 4, 2023

Fried has appeared in just five games with his last coming on May 5. The Braves placed him on the injured list on May 9 with what was described as a forearm strain. Fried told reporters that day that everything looked good structurally, but that it would need time to let the muscle heal.

Fried has progressed from throwing on flat ground, to bullpen sessions to live BP in recent weeks. A rehab assignment would be next in order provided that he came through Tuesday’s BP session ok. The Braves have been hesitant to put a firm timeline on Fried’s return, but he wasn’t expected back before the end of July.