 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Max Fried throws live BP, could be nearing rehab assignment

Brian Snitker said that they will see how he feels Wednesday.

By Kris Willis
/ new
Minnesota Twins v Atlanta Braves Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

There is more good news on the injury front for the Atlanta Braves as Max Fried threw his second live batting practice session and could be closing in on starting a rehab assignment. Per the AJC’s Justin Toscano, Brian Snitker said that Fried’s BP session went well and that they will see how he feels on Wednesday before determining the next step.

Fried has appeared in just five games with his last coming on May 5. The Braves placed him on the injured list on May 9 with what was described as a forearm strain. Fried told reporters that day that everything looked good structurally, but that it would need time to let the muscle heal.

Fried has progressed from throwing on flat ground, to bullpen sessions to live BP in recent weeks. A rehab assignment would be next in order provided that he came through Tuesday’s BP session ok. The Braves have been hesitant to put a firm timeline on Fried’s return, but he wasn’t expected back before the end of July.

In This Stream

Braves vs. Guardians: July 3-5

View all 8 stories

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power