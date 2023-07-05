 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Day in Braves History: Greg Maddux picks up 250th career win

By Kris Willis
BBN-BOSOX-BRAVES Photo credit should read STEVE SCHAEFER/AFP via Getty Images

Braves Franchise History

1992 - Bill Hohn ejects a Braves fan for making obscene gestures in a game against the Cubs. Chicago wins 8-0 as Greg Maddux outpitches John Smoltz.

1997 - The Expos retire Andre Dawson’s No. 10 prior to a game with Atlanta. The Braves spoil the evening as Chipper Jones hits a grand slam to help Atlanta to a 5-3 win.

2001 - Greg Maddux records his 250th career win in a 9-5 victory over Philadelphia.

MLB History

1929 - The Giants become the first team to use a public address system.

1934 - Lou Gehrig hits an inside the park grand slam to help the Yankees beat the Senatoris, 8-3. It is Gehrig’s fourth grand slam of the season and the 17th of his career. He will eventually set a career record with 23 grand slams.

1947 - Larry Doby becomes the first black player to appear in the American League when he strikes out as a pinch-hitter in a 6-5 loss to the White Sox.

1954 - Stan Musial is the leading vote getter for the National League in All-Star balloting.

1980 - Bruce Berenyi makes his major league debut for the Reds and retires just one batter while allowing six first inning runs. Mario Soto relieves him and throws 8 2/3 scoreless innings as Cincinnati rallies for an 8-6 win.

1987 - Mark McGwire becomes the first rookie to hit 30 home runs before the All-Star Game.

1993 - Rickey Henderson leads off both games of a doubleheader with home runs. It is the first time a player has hit two leadoff homers in a doubleheader since 1913.

1998 - Juan Gonzalez becomes the second player in major league history to eclipse the 100 RBI mark before the All-Star Game.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.

