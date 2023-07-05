Braves Minor League Recap: Jorge Bautista throws a gem

Weather really impacted the Atlanta Braves minor league organization on Tuesday. Two of their games were suspended to be completed at a later date and another was called in the sixth inning. Despite that though, in the games they did play, they didn’t score many runs, but they were able to go 4-0.

(34-48) Gwinnett Stripers 3, (40-39) Storm Chasers 1

Braden Shewmake 1-4, 1 HR, 2 R, 1 K, 1 SB

Vaughn Grissom 0-3, 1 BB

Nolan Kingham, SP, 4 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

The Stripers struggled at the dish only picking up four hits but they were able to pick up the victory. Shewmake led the offensive “charge” with the teams only extra base hit which was an insurance run homer in the eighth inning. He also scored their first run coming around on a hit by pitch by Joe Hudson. The Stripers only had three at bats with runners in scoring position and went 0-3 in those trips. Eli White picked up the other RBI for the Stripers on a walk in the seventh.

The Stripers pitching staff combined to throw a gem. Kingman flirted with some danger in the fourth allowing three to reach in the frame. He was able to get out of it though allowing just one run thanks in large part to a caught stealing for the second out. After Kingman came Joe Harvey who retired all six batters, he faced with two via the strikeout. Roddery Munoz then came in and sat down six of the seven that he faced with the only batter reaching via a walk in the seventh. Then Grant Holmes came in to pitch the ninth, closing the door with a 1,2,3 inning.

(38-37) Mississippi Braves 4, (39-37) Montgomery Biscuits 0 F/6

Cal Conley 1-3, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 K

Hudson Potts 1-2, 1 R, 1 K

Hayden Deal, SP, 4 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 K

The Braves were able to rack up six hits in just five innings at the dish, but they did strike out nine times compared to just one walk. Conley, Landon Stephens, Potts and Luke Waddell were largely the team’s offense as they picked up four of the six hits and each had an RBI. All four runs came in a fifth inning where nine batters came to the plate with three reaching on doubles.

Hayden Deal was close to the ‘ol shortened complete game shutout. He was rather efficient, needing just 53 pitches, 37 of which were strikes, to throw four innings. In those four frames he had just one three ball count and didn’t walk a batter. After Deal came Nick Howard who made things very interesting in the fifth. He walked the bases loaded with two outs but was able to get Austin Shenton to fly out to end the inning. He then faced two hitters in the sixth, one of whom reached on a single before the game was called.

(37-38) Augusta GreenJackets 4, (43-32) Myrtle Beach Pelicans 3

Ambioris Tavarez 0-4, 3 K

Justin Janas 2-4, 1 2B, 2 R

Jorge Bautista, SP, 7 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

After showing some signs of life last week, Tavarez is back to struggling and looking overmatched. His three-strikeout performance is his fifth such game in his last seven. He shows flashes of his potential like his 3-5 game on July 2nd but overall, it’s just not working for him right now. Bryson Worrell and Tyler Collins combined to go 1-7 on the day but they each picked up an RBI. The GreenJackets picked up their two non-RBI runs on a wild pitch and an error.

Jorge Bautista threw his second consecutive gem and third in his last four starts. His stuff was fantastic against the Pelicans as highlighted by his 17 swinging strikes and four 1,2,3 innings. He finished with just 84 pitches, 55 of which were strikes. Elison Joseph came in relief of Bautista, throwing two innings and allowing one run enroute to his seventh save of the season. Run prevention has been a problem for him this season as he carries a 7.71 ERA after his outing today.

(11-11) FCL Braves 4, (10-12) FCL Twins 3

The Braves 24th best prospect, Douglas Glod, had a poor showing against the Twins going 0-4 with a strikeout in addition to leaving five men on base. Their best prospect on the roster, Diego Benitez, also went hitless going 0-3 with two strikeouts before being replaced in the eighth inning for Elian Cortorreal.